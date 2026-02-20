Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on February 20, 2026?

Banks in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh are observing a bank holiday today on Friday, February 20, in celebration of State Day/Statehood Day, with branches in these states remaining closed for routine customer transactions.

Across the rest of India, banks are open and functioning normally, and most customers can carry out their financial activities as usual.

Although physical bank branches are closed in the two northeastern states, digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile apps, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals continue to operate without disruption.

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks close on regional holidays, public observances, all Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers are advised to consult the official RBI holiday list for precise details about branch timings in their area.

Why Feb. 20 Is a Holiday

State Day/Statehood Day commemorates the date in 1987 when both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were formally granted full statehood by the Government of India, marking an important milestone in the political history of the northeastern region.

Other February Bank Holidays

According to the RBI’s schedule, banks will also observe several other holidays this month, including Losar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in specific states.