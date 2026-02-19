Video: YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Govt Over AP Budget 2026–27

Exposes Misleading Figures in Budget

Former AP Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (February 19) launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh government over the Budget for 2026–27, alleging that it was filled with misleading figures, false projections, and unfulfilled promises. Speaking to the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the YSRCP would expose the “real facts, inconsistencies, and deceptions” in the budget before the public.

He described the budget presented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as the “third budget aimed at deceiving people,” claiming that key assurances made under the “Super Six,” “Super Seven,” and other manifesto promises had been completely ignored. Jagan alleged that the government had failed to deliver on its commitments and had instead resorted to propaganda to mislead citizens.

Propaganda Cannot Hide Ground Reality

Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of repeatedly making exaggerated claims about the state’s economic progress. “Chandrababu’s tape recorder is always on, and so is his propaganda machinery. His words cross all limits, but the actual performance of the state is weak, while publicity remains at its peak,” he said.

He questioned the government’s claims of rising growth rates, pointing out that genuine economic growth should reflect in increased income and purchasing power for citizens. “If growth rate increases, per capita income should also rise, and people should have more money in their hands. But that is not happening,” he said.

Jagan highlighted discrepancies in revenue projections, noting that the government had estimated revenue of ₹1,19,927 crore for 2024–25, but actual collections stood at ₹94,937 crore. He added that in the first 10 months alone, the state recorded revenues of ₹75,964 crore, which he said exposed the gap between projections and reality.

AP Ranked 22nd in Revenue Growth: CAG Data

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Jagan said Andhra Pradesh ranked 22nd among 23 states in terms of own revenue growth. He alleged that despite claims of strong GST performance, the state’s revenues were declining under the current administration.

He further accused the government of suppressing key financial details, including the complete disclosure of state debt in the latest budget. “When Chandrababu presented his first budget in 2024–25, he disclosed the state’s debt. Now those details have been removed, as the truth would be exposed to the public,” he said.

Watch YS Jagan Speaking on AP Budget

Debt Levels and Fiscal Responsibility Under Scrutiny

Jagan said that when Chandrababu Naidu assumed office earlier, the state’s debt stood at ₹3,90,247 crore. He pointed out that during the YSRCP’s five-year tenure, borrowings totaled ₹3,31,671 crore, and emphasized that his government had used the funds to implement welfare schemes, even during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Before elections, Chandrababu claimed he was a senior leader who would create wealth and not run the state on borrowings. But today, he is breaking records in accumulating debt,” Jagan alleged.

He added that his government had implemented its manifesto promises sincerely, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and had fulfilled commitments before seeking votes again. In contrast, he accused Chandrababu of treating the manifesto as a “mere piece of paper.”

Manifesto Promises Broken, People Betrayed

Jagan alleged that Chandrababu Naidu personally visited households before the elections and distributed bonds promising specific financial benefits under various schemes to secure votes. He said people were told exactly how much financial assistance they would receive, but those promises were not fulfilled.

He listed several key promises made before the elections, including pensions for SC and ST beneficiaries from the age of 50, ₹20,000 annually for farmers under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, ₹1,500 financial assistance for women, ₹15,000 annually for school-going children, three free LPG cylinders per year for women, and free bus travel for women.

“These promises were widely publicized before elections, but they remain unimplemented, leaving families across the state feeling cheated,” he said.

Alleges Misuse of Public Resources

Jagan also criticized the alleged excessive use of aircraft and helicopters by senior leaders, including the Chief Minister and ministers, claiming it reflected misplaced priorities while the state struggled with financial challenges.

He reiterated that the YSRCP would continue to analyze the budget and present factual evidence to the public, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu government of financial mismanagement, lack of transparency, and betrayal of public trust.