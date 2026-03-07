Video: Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Looks Spellbinding

The most awaited trailer of the most awaited event of the year, Dhurandhar The Revenge is finally here and it makes an explosive statement. After Dhurandhar emerged as a box-office juggernaut and the biggest Hindi film of all time, the instalment is set to arrive, mounted on an even grander canvas, raising the stakes and intensity to an entirely new level.

The trailer showcases a formidable Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, returning with ferocious intensity in dual avatars — Jaskirat and Hamza. The narrative deepens with powerful character arcs, featuring R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal in his chilling turn as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt delivering raw, commanding force as SP Chaudhary Aslam. With high-octane action, razor-sharp dialogues, and moments designed to ignite theatre-wide whistles, the trailer sets the tone for a revenge saga mounted at an unprecedented scale.

“Honsla. Eendhan. Badla.” hints at the epic revenge driving the sequel forward.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The high-octane spy-action spectacle is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Releasing worldwide on 19 March 2026, with the festive celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid, the Aditya Dhar film is poised to storm cinemas across the globe.

The story of unknown men unfolds in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Hindi Trailer: Watch Here