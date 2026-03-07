Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 7: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices increased in India on March 7 as global demand for safe-haven assets continued to rise. Market analysts say geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty have pushed investors toward precious metals like gold and silver.

In the international market, gold traded close to $5,181 per ounce, showing a strong rebound after recent fluctuations. Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher, crossing $84 per ounce.

In India, the price of 24-carat gold is around ₹1.61 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.47–1.50 lakh per 10 grams, depending on the city.

Silver prices also saw a rise and are currently trading around ₹2.8 lakh per kilogram in the domestic market. Experts say that fluctuations in global markets, currency movement, and local demand continue to influence precious metal prices in India.

City-Wise Gold Prices (March 7)

Gold Prices Today, March 7, 2026:

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,61,280 per 10g

22K Gold – ₹1,47,900 per 10g

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,61,130 per 10g

22K Gold – ₹1,47,700 per 10g

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,63,200 per 10g

22K Gold – ₹1,49,500 per 10g

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,61,130 per 10g

22K Gold – ₹1,47,700 per 10g

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,63,640 per 10g

22K Gold – ₹1,50,000 per 10g

Silver Prices Today, March 7, 2026:

Silver Price – ₹2,84,000 per kg

Delhi – ₹2,84,900 per kg

Mumbai – ₹2,84,900 per kg

Chennai – ₹2,84,900 per kg

Kolkata – ₹2,84,900 per kg

Bengaluru – ₹2,84,900 per kg

Hyderabad – ₹2,84,900 per kg

Experts say investors are closely monitoring global economic trends and geopolitical developments, which could continue to influence gold and silver prices in the coming days.