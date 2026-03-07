How the US-Iran War Impacts LPG Prices in India

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, involving countries such as the United States, Israel, and Iran, is beginning to influence global energy markets. As the situation continues to escalate, concerns are growing about possible disruptions in the supply of crude oil and natural gas. These developments are already creating uncertainty in fuel prices worldwide, including in India.

In the latest development, Indian oil companies have revised the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. The new rates, which came into effect from midnight, show a noticeable increase in both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders.

Domestic cooking gas cylinders have become costlier by around ₹60, while commercial cylinders have seen a sharper increase of approximately ₹114. In Hyderabad, the price of a 14.2 kg household LPG cylinder has risen to ₹960, compared to the earlier rate of ₹905. Similarly, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up from ₹1,996.50 to ₹2,110.50.

These revised prices are already in effect, meaning that consumers purchasing cylinders from today onwards will have to pay the updated rates. The sudden hike has raised concerns among households and small businesses that depend heavily on LPG for cooking and other daily needs.

Many people are expressing worry over the rising cost of essential commodities, especially as energy prices are closely tied to international geopolitical developments. The Middle East region is one of the world’s largest sources of crude oil and natural gas, and any instability there can directly influence fuel supply and pricing in other countries.

Experts warn that if tensions continue and supply disruptions worsen, the impact may not be limited to LPG alone. Petrol and diesel prices could also rise in the near future if global crude oil prices climb further due to the ongoing situation involving Iran and other countries in the region.

For now, consumers across India are adjusting to the higher cooking gas prices while keeping a close watch on further developments in the global energy market.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 7: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates