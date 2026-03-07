Trisha Krishnan’s Past Love Stories Before Her Link-Up With Vijay

Actress Trisha Krishnan has always been one of the most popular stars in South Indian cinema. While she is widely known for her successful film career, her personal life has often attracted public attention as well. Over the years, the actress has been linked with a few well-known personalities from the film industry and business world.

One of the most talked-about relationships was with actor Rana Daggubati. The two reportedly shared a close bond for several years and were often seen together at events and parties. Their relationship created a lot of buzz among fans and media, with many speculating that they might eventually get married. However, the relationship did not last long, and both later moved on while continuing to remain cordial with each other.

Another significant chapter in Trisha’s personal life involved businessman and film producer Varun Manian. In January 2015, Trisha got engaged to him in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The news surprised many fans, and wedding plans were reportedly underway soon after the engagement.

However, the engagement was called off just a few months later. Reports suggested that there were differences between the couple regarding Trisha’s decision to continue her acting career after marriage. The breakup became widely discussed in the media at the time.

Despite the attention surrounding her relationships, Trisha has always maintained a private approach to her personal life. The actress continues to focus mainly on her work and remains one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry. With a career spanning more than two decades, she still enjoys immense popularity among fans across India.