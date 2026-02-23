Video: Aaya Sher from Nani's Paradise Gives Goosebumps

Nani and director Srikanth Odela, Dasara duo, are back to set the screen on fire. The film The Paradise being crafted on an ambitious scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas has already sparked curiosity with its title glimpse, first look posters, behind-the-scene video, and other promotional material. On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, the film’s first song, which also marks his introduction, will be released tomorrow. Meanwhile, the promo has been unveiled, and it explodes with impact like a banger like never before.

The song promo for Aaya Sher from the magnum opus is an instinctual, high-octane explosion of pure energy, and offers goosebumps euphoria. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander’s music is the soul-shaking heartbeat. The promo features a relentless, heavy-hitting beat layered with the powerful Aaya Sher chant that is guaranteed to become an instant anthem. It’s clear that the Rockstar has cooked up a track that sends fans into a frenzy, promising a soundtrack that will dominate the charts for months to come.

The promo plunges us straight into a world carved from grit, dust, and unrestrained intensity. The scale is staggering- sweeping visuals capture thousands packed into what feels like a colossal mass street, amplifying the energy to its peak.

Nani, sporting a rugged long-haired jadalu look and a striking red jacket, commands the screen with the dominance of a true Sher. Every frame sharpens his aura, but the standout moment arrives when he plants himself at the heart of the roaring crowd and lets out that electrifying Aaya Sher,- a roar that sends pure adrenaline surging through the atmosphere.

Sudhan mastser’s choreography looks intense, the production design is world-class, and the sheer atmospheric pressure of the visuals suggests that The Paradise is going to be a theatrical experience like no other.

The anticipation for the full song releasing tomorrow reached new heights with the promo.

The film features Mohan Babu, Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu in prominent roles.

Ch Sai handles cinematography, Navin Nooli serves as editor, and Avinash Kolla leads production design. The Paradise is scheduled for a pan-world release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengal, Spanish and English languages.