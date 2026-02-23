Telangana RERA Issues Notices to Builders for Misleading Real Estate Ads

The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has cautioned real estate developers, promoters, agents, and advertising platforms against promoting property projects without securing mandatory registration. The authority warned that publishing or circulating pre-launch advertisements to attract buyers before obtaining official approval is a clear breach of the law.

Mandatory Registration Under RERA

As per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, any real estate project spread over more than 500 square metres or comprising more than eight apartments must be registered with TG-RERA before it can be marketed or sold. Developers are allowed to promote their projects only after the authority reviews all submitted documents and grants a unique RERA registration number.

The assigned registration number must be clearly mentioned in every promotional material, including print, digital, and outdoor advertisements. This requirement ensures transparency and helps homebuyers verify the project’s legal status.

Show-Cause Notices Issued

During routine monitoring, the authority identified several advertisements that either did not carry the required RERA registration number or failed to follow prescribed guidelines. As a result, TG-RERA issued show-cause notices to the concerned entities seeking explanations for the violations.

Among the projects examined were developments by Godrej Properties, Navanami Elevate, Vertex Viraat, Swargaseema Ameya, and Thirumala Hills, among others. In some cases, although the registration number was displayed, the format and presentation did not comply with the regulatory standards set by the authority.

Specific Irregularities Observed

In the case of Swargaseema Construction’s Ameya project, TG-RERA pointed out multiple lapses. The advertisement reportedly used font sizes that did not meet compliance requirements and did not mention the complete registered project name. Furthermore, while the project had been approved as a layout, it was promoted in advertisements as a fully developed residential project, which could potentially mislead buyers.

Ensuring Transparency for Homebuyers

TG-RERA reiterated that strict adherence to registration norms is essential to safeguard the interests of homebuyers. By enforcing compliance, the authority aims to prevent misleading promotions and ensure that prospective buyers receive accurate and verified information before making investment decisions.

The regulator has made it clear that any deviation from established guidelines will attract appropriate action under the provisions of the Act.

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