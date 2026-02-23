Holi School Holiday 2026: Will March 3 Be Declared a Holiday?

Schools may witness an extended holiday around Holi in March 2026, but there is no formal announcement yet regarding an additional day off. Students, parents, and teachers are closely watching for updates, particularly about March 3, which currently remains a working day in the academic schedule.

Confirmed Holi Holidays in Early March

As per the academic calendar released by the state education authorities in Uttar Pradesh, the following dates are already declared holidays:

March 1, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

March 2, 2026 (Monday) – Holiday for Holika Dahan

March 4, 2026 (Wednesday) – Holiday for Holi

At present, March 3, 2026 (Tuesday) is listed as a regular school day. If the government decides to notify it as a holiday, schools would remain closed from March 1 through March 4 without interruption, resulting in a four-day break.

Will March 3 Be Declared a Holiday?

The uncertainty revolves around whether it is practical to reopen schools for just one day between two major festival holidays. Several teacher associations have reportedly pointed out that most academic work is usually completed by the end of February. Therefore, declaring March 3 as a holiday may not significantly affect the academic schedule.

In many regions, Holi celebrations span multiple days. As a result, attendance could remain low if schools function only on March 3 between Holika Dahan and the main Holi celebrations. Teachers who travel to their hometowns during the festival season may also find it difficult to return for a single working day before another holiday.

March 2026 Holiday Calendar Overview

The early March holiday schedule currently stands as follows:

March 1 – Weekly holiday

March 2 – Holika Dahan holiday

March 3 – Working day (no official holiday declared yet)

March 4 – Holi holiday

Any change in this schedule will depend entirely on an official notification from the state education department.

Other Important Holidays in March 2026

Apart from Holi, several major religious holidays are scheduled later in the month:

March 21 – Eid-ul-Fitr

March 26 – Ram Navami

March 31 – Mahavir Jayanti

These holidays have already been confirmed in the academic calendar.

Clarification on Festival Dates

There have been discussions regarding differences in Holika Dahan timings based on various Panchang calculations. However, school holidays are determined strictly by government notification and not by individual calendar variations.

Until a formal announcement is made, March 3 remains a regular school day. Students and parents are advised to wait for official communication from the education department for confirmation regarding any additional holiday.

Also read: Bank Holidays February 2026: Are Banks Closed on Feb 23 and Feb 28?