Real Estate: NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru Lead the Trend; Apartment Sizes Jumps

Fresh findings from ANAROCK Research show a significant transformation in India’s housing market. Over the past several years, developers across the country’s leading cities have increasingly focused on constructing larger apartments to match evolving buyer preferences.

Average Apartment Size Sees Sharp Growth

In 2023, the average apartment size in India stood at around 1,420 square feet. By 2025, that figure has climbed to roughly 1,656–1,676 square feet — marking an increase of nearly 17% in just two years. This rise reflects a clear change in consumer demand, with more buyers prioritising spacious homes and premium layouts.

The demand for expansive living spaces, particularly in the luxury segment, is reshaping urban housing trends. Larger configurations with additional rooms and enhanced amenities are becoming more common in new launches.

NCR Records the Fastest Expansion

The National Capital Region (NCR) has witnessed the most dramatic growth in apartment sizes among the top seven cities. The average home size there increased from about 1,890 square feet in 2023 to nearly 2,466 square feet in 2025 — a jump of around 30% in just two years.

High-end housing, typically priced above ₹1.5 crore, now accounts for nearly 80% of new project launches in NCR this year. What was once considered a niche luxury segment has increasingly become the dominant category in the region.

Hyderabad Emerges with the Largest Homes

Hyderabad now leads the country in terms of average apartment size. The city’s average flat area rose from approximately 2,299 square feet in 2023 to about 2,600 square feet in 2025, making it the highest among major metropolitan markets.

The city has also posted strong year-on-year growth, signalling sustained appetite for larger residences.

MMR Remains Compact but Shows Growth

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), known for space constraints and high land costs, continues to have the smallest average apartment size at around 904 square feet in 2025. However, this marks an improvement from about 810 square feet in 2023 — an increase of roughly 12%.

Even in markets where space is limited, gradual expansion in apartment sizes is evident.

Strong Gains in Bengaluru and Chennai

Southern cities are also seeing notable increases. Bengaluru’s average apartment size has grown by around 21%, reaching approximately 1,790 square feet. Chennai has recorded a 24% rise, with average homes now measuring about 1,561 square feet.

Buyers in these cities are increasingly opting for 3 and 4 BHK configurations, often including study rooms and additional utility areas.

Pune and Kolkata Show Moderate Movement

Not all markets have experienced rapid growth. Pune reported a modest 5% increase in average apartment size, while Kolkata recorded just a 2% rise. In fact, Pune saw a slight reduction in average size over the past year, indicating a more cautious and price-sensitive demand pattern.

A Lasting Post-Pandemic Shift

Comparing current figures to 2019 highlights the scale of change. The national average apartment size has surged from roughly 1,140 square feet in 2019 to over 1,650 square feet in 2025 — an increase of around 45%.

NCR alone has seen nearly a 97% rise over six years, underscoring how dramatically buyer expectations have evolved since the pandemic. Remote work, lifestyle upgrades, and the desire for multi-functional spaces have all contributed to this transformation.

Luxury Housing Gains Momentum

Developers are responding by launching more premium projects featuring larger 3–4 BHK units, home offices, and upscale amenities. For many buyers, a bigger home is now associated with improved lifestyle, comfort, and long-term status.

Higher prices do not appear to be deterring demand in major cities, particularly in the luxury bracket.

What It Means for Buyers

The trend toward larger homes inevitably brings higher overall costs. Bigger apartments translate into increased ticket sizes, larger home loans, and potentially higher EMIs. This could widen affordability challenges, especially in leading urban centres.

At the same time, for buyers prioritising comfort, flexibility, and long-term value, spacious living has become a key consideration. In today’s housing market, space is no longer viewed as an optional upgrade — it has become a central expectation.

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