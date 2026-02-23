Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar Warns Women Against Marriage Frauds

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of fraud being committed under the pretext of marriage in the city. He urged young women and their families to remain vigilant and not blindly trust marriage proposals, even if they are arranged by elders.

Taking to Twitter, Sajjanar said that several complaints related to such frauds have recently been received by the Hyderabad She Teams. He warned that not only love relationships but even alliances arranged through traditional family channels are being misused by fraudsters to deceive women.

Modus Operandi of Fraudsters

According to the Commissioner, the fraudsters initially follow traditional customs such as formal bride-viewing ceremonies and engagement. After the engagement, they grow closer to the woman under the assurance that the marriage is confirmed. Exploiting this trust, they emotionally manipulate the victim, claiming that since the wedding is already fixed, there is no harm in becoming physically intimate.

Through emotional blackmail and pressure, the accused establish physical relationships with the victims. However, once their intentions are fulfilled, their true motives emerge. They then demand large sums of money or additional dowry as a condition for proceeding with the marriage. If their demands are not met, they threaten to call off the wedding.

Due to the engagement already being public knowledge among relatives and society, many victims and their families fear social stigma and hesitate to file complaints. Taking advantage of this fear, the fraudsters continue to harass and extort money from them.

CP Advises Women to Stay Alert and Report Immediately

Commissioner Sajjanar advised women not to blindly trust proposals simply because they are arranged by family members. He urged them to thoroughly verify the groom’s background, behavior, habits, and social circle.

He further cautioned that if anyone pressures them to meet privately or engage in physical relations before marriage, they should immediately become suspicious and firmly refuse. Women were also advised not to succumb to financial demands or blackmail and to report such incidents without fear.

“Victims should come forward without hesitation. Their identities will be kept completely confidential,” Sajjanar assured.

He requested victims to immediately contact Hyderabad She Teams via WhatsApp at 9490616555 or dial 100 in case of any such incidents.

The Commissioner emphasized that remaining silent out of fear of social stigma could lead to lifelong suffering, and urged families to stay cautious and take action against fraudsters.