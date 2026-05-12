Varun Sandesh Says Naa Wife Missing

Hero Varun Sandesh is all set to entertain audiences with an intriguing psychological thriller titled “Naa Wife Missing”. Produced under the banner of Komara Media Works￼ by Shiva Kanthaneni and R. Venkateswara Rao, the film is being presented by Aha￼. Directed by Swathi Prakash Mantripragada, who recently impressed audiences with the web series Nayanam, the film is said to be a gripping psychological thriller blended with an emotional love story. Actors Praveen, Mohith, and Jabardasth Sathya Sri will be seen playing important roles in the film.

The movie boasts a talented technical team. Satish Kumar NS is handling the cinematography, while Sai Babu Talari is taking care of editing. Music is being composed by acclaimed music director Sai Kartheek, known for delivering chartbuster albums. The story has been penned by Umarji Anuradha, screenplay is written by Srinivas Mandala, and dialogues are provided by Aditya Bhargav.

The film was recently launched with a grand pooja ceremony in the presence of several noted film personalities. The script was handed over by the Aha￼ team, while senior producer C. Kalyan sounded the first clap. Actor, producer, and Film Chamber Secretary Ashok Kumar switched on the camera, and National Award-winning director Neelakanta directed the first shot. The regular shoot of the film has officially commenced from today. The makers have also revealed that more exciting updates about the film, including the mystery behind the “missing wife,” will be unveiled soon.