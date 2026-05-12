International Nurses Day 2026: Date, Theme, History And Importance

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 to honour the hard work, dedication, and contribution of nurses across the world. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is known as the founder of modern nursing.

In 2026, International Nurses Day will be observed on Tuesday, May 12. Hospitals, healthcare organizations, and medical institutions across different countries organize special events and programs to appreciate nurses and their service to society.

International Nurses Day 2026 Theme

The official theme for International Nurses Day 2026 is:

“Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives.”

The theme highlights the importance of supporting and empowering nurses with better working conditions, leadership opportunities, proper training, and safe workplaces. It also focuses on the major role nurses play in saving lives and strengthening healthcare systems worldwide.

History Of International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day was officially established by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1974. May 12 was chosen because it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. She became famous for her work during the Crimean War, where she improved hospital conditions and patient care.

Florence Nightingale’s work changed the nursing profession and inspired the creation of modern nursing education around the world. She is still remembered today for her dedication and compassion toward patients.

Importance Of Nurses

Nurses are considered the backbone of healthcare systems. They care for patients, assist doctors, provide emotional support to families, and work tirelessly during emergencies and health crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses across the world played a crucial role in saving lives and supporting patients.

International Nurses Day is celebrated to recognize their sacrifices, hard work, and commitment to public health. The day also raises awareness about the challenges nurses face, including long working hours, staff shortages, and stressful work environments.

How International Nurses Day Is Celebrated

International Nurses Day is celebrated in many ways across the world. Hospitals and organizations conduct award ceremonies, appreciation events, health awareness programs, and special campaigns to thank nurses for their service. Some countries also celebrate National Nurses Week around this occasion.

People also share wishes, thank-you messages, and social media posts to appreciate nurses and healthcare workers on this special day.