Rukmini Vasanth Replacing Sai Pallavi in MS Subbulakshmi Biopic?

A biographical film on legendary Carnatic singer M. S. Subbulakshmi has been generating strong buzz even before production officially begins. The project, which aims to celebrate the life and musical legacy of the iconic artist, has already attracted significant attention.

It was earlier confirmed that talented actress Sai Pallavi will play the lead role in the film. The biopic will be directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, known for his acclaimed film Jersey, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Pre-production work is currently underway, and Sai Pallavi is reportedly preparing extensively for the demanding role.

Recently, speculation surfaced suggesting that actress Rukmini Vasanth had replaced Sai Pallavi in the project. However, the film’s team has firmly denied these claims, calling them completely false. According to the makers, Sai Pallavi remains the confirmed choice for the role, and there has been no change in casting.

The rumours gained traction due to delays in the film’s schedule, which were caused by Sai Pallavi’s existing commitments, including major projects in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. The team clarified that the postponement has nothing to do with casting changes.

Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth has been gaining popularity in the South film industry, securing several big projects, which may have fueled the speculation. Despite the buzz, the reports turned out to be baseless.

The makers also revealed that filming is expected to begin around October this year, once Sai Pallavi completes her current projects. The shoot is planned to continue without interruptions thereafter.

Produced by Bunny Vas, the biopic is expected to highlight the extraordinary journey, achievements, and influence of M. S. Subbulakshmi in Indian classical music.