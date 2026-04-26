April 27 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors looking to trade on April 27 can proceed without concern, as the Indian stock market will remain open on this day. Since April 27 falls on a regular working Monday and there are no festivals or special occasions, trading will continue as usual.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate normally, following standard trading hours.

Stock Market Timings on April 27

On regular working days, stock markets function as per the usual schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading hours: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets, will remain active during these hours.

Why Markets Are Open on April 27

Stock exchanges in India remain closed only on:

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

Declared public holidays as per the official holiday calendar

Since April 27 does not fall under any of these categories, it is a standard trading day.

What Investors Should Know

Ensure trading accounts are active and funded

Keep track of market trends and global cues

Plan trades in advance for better decision-making

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on April 27, and trading will take place normally across all exchanges. Investors can carry out their transactions without any restrictions.

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