April 27 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Customers across India often check holiday schedules before planning visits to banks. For Monday, April 27, 2026, there is no nationwide bank holiday scheduled. This means banks will function as usual across most parts of the country.

Are Banks Open on April 27, 2026?

Yes, April 27, 2026, is a regular working day for banks in India. There are no major festivals, national observances, or special events on this date that would require banks to remain closed. Customers can expect normal banking operations, including branch services, cash transactions, and customer support.

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are no state-specific holidays falling on April 27, 2026. This means banks in all states and union territories are expected to remain open without any regional closures.

However, it is always advisable to check with your local branch in case of unexpected announcements or local administrative decisions, although such situations are rare.

Banking Services Available

Since it is a working day, all banking services will be available, including:

Over-the-counter transactions

Cheque deposits and clearances

Loan and account services

Customer assistance at branches

In addition, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

Upcoming Bank Holidays to Note

While April 27 is a normal working day, customers should keep track of upcoming bank holidays later in the year based on regional festivals and national events. These holidays may vary depending on the state and local observances.

Conclusion

To sum up, there is no bank holiday on April 27, 2026. Banks across India will remain open and operate normally, making it a suitable day for customers to complete their financial tasks without interruption.