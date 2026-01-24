Sarvam Maya OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Blockbuster Film

After a sensational run in cinemas, Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, is all set to make its digital debut. The feel-good romantic fantasy will begin streaming on JioHotstar from January 30.

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film blends romance, humour and light fantasy, making it a perfect holiday entertainer. Released in theatres on December 25, Sarvam Maya opened to encouraging word of mouth across regions and steadily gained momentum at the box office.

Audiences and critics alike praised Nivin Pauly’s effortless charm, while newcomer Riya Shibu drew attention with her lively performance as Delulu, a quirky Gen Z ghost. The film’s breezy storytelling and relatable emotions helped it connect strongly with festive crowds. Going well beyond industry expectations, Sarvam Maya went on to cross the ₹100-crore mark worldwide, signalling a solid comeback for Nivin Pauly after a brief lull. The actor now has several high-profile projects in the pipeline.

On the creative front, Akhil Sathyan has already hinted at reuniting with Nivin Pauly for another film—this time an urban romantic comedy centred on characters in their mid-thirties. The project is said to be mounted on a scale reminiscent of Bollywood rom-coms like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Actors Aju Varghese and Althaf Salim are also expected to be part of the ensemble.