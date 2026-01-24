Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed on January 24 for Fourth Saturday? RBI Calendar Explained

Public and private sector banks across India are closed today, January 24, 2026, due to the fourth Saturday weekend holiday, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) banking rules.

Notably, this has resulted in a long weekend from Friday to Monday in several states. January 23 was a regional holiday in Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, January 24 is the fourth Saturday, January 25 is a Sunday, and January 26 marks Republic Day, a nationwide bank holiday.

Bank Holidays in January 2026: Full RBI Calendar

According to the RBI’s official holiday list, banks will remain closed on the following dates in January 2026:

Thursday, January 1 – Closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland for New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

Friday, January 2 – Closed in Mizoram and Kerala for New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi

Saturday, January 3 – Closed in Uttar Pradesh for Birthday of Hazrat Ali

Sunday, January 4 – Weekly holiday

Saturday, January 10 – Second Saturday holiday

Sunday, January 11 – Weekly holiday

Monday, January 12 – Closed in West Bengal for Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

Wednesday, January 14 – Closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

Thursday, January 15 – Closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Sikkim for Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti

Friday, January 16 – Closed in Tamil Nadu for Thiruvalluvar Day

Saturday, January 17 – Closed in Tamil Nadu for Uzhavar Thirunal

Sunday, January 18 – Weekly holiday

Friday, January 23 – Closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami

Saturday, January 24 – Fourth Saturday holiday

Sunday, January 25 – Weekly holiday

Monday, January 26 – Closed across India for Republic Day

Check local bank holidays

Bank holidays may vary depending on state-specific and regional observances. Customers are advised to confirm holiday schedules with their local bank branches to avoid inconvenience, especially during extended weekends.

As per the RBI, there are 16 bank holidays in January 2026, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays apply to all public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

What services are available during bank holidays?

While physical bank branches remain closed: