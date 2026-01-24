Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed on January 24 for Fourth Saturday? RBI Calendar Explained
Public and private sector banks across India are closed today, January 24, 2026, due to the fourth Saturday weekend holiday, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) banking rules.
Notably, this has resulted in a long weekend from Friday to Monday in several states. January 23 was a regional holiday in Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, January 24 is the fourth Saturday, January 25 is a Sunday, and January 26 marks Republic Day, a nationwide bank holiday.
Bank Holidays in January 2026: Full RBI Calendar
According to the RBI’s official holiday list, banks will remain closed on the following dates in January 2026:
- Thursday, January 1 – Closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland for New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
- Friday, January 2 – Closed in Mizoram and Kerala for New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
- Saturday, January 3 – Closed in Uttar Pradesh for Birthday of Hazrat Ali
- Sunday, January 4 – Weekly holiday
- Saturday, January 10 – Second Saturday holiday
- Sunday, January 11 – Weekly holiday
- Monday, January 12 – Closed in West Bengal for Birthday of Swami Vivekananda
- Wednesday, January 14 – Closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
- Thursday, January 15 – Closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Sikkim for Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti
- Friday, January 16 – Closed in Tamil Nadu for Thiruvalluvar Day
- Saturday, January 17 – Closed in Tamil Nadu for Uzhavar Thirunal
- Sunday, January 18 – Weekly holiday
- Friday, January 23 – Closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami
- Saturday, January 24 – Fourth Saturday holiday
- Sunday, January 25 – Weekly holiday
- Monday, January 26 – Closed across India for Republic Day
Check local bank holidays
Bank holidays may vary depending on state-specific and regional observances. Customers are advised to confirm holiday schedules with their local bank branches to avoid inconvenience, especially during extended weekends.
As per the RBI, there are 16 bank holidays in January 2026, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays apply to all public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).
What services are available during bank holidays?
While physical bank branches remain closed:
- Online banking, mobile banking, and UPI services continue to operate as usual unless banks announce technical downtime.
- ATMs remain functional, allowing cash withdrawals.
- Transactions related to cheques and promissory notes are not processed on bank holidays, as per the Negotiable Instruments Act.
- Customers are encouraged to plan essential banking transactions in advance, especially during long holiday stretches.