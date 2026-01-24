Sobhita Dhulipala’s Cheekatilo Gets Mixed Reviews on X After OTT Release

Sobhita Dhulipala’s latest crime thriller Cheekatilo, which recently premiered on Prime Video, is generating mixed reactions from audiences on social media. While some viewers have praised the performances and visual appeal, others feel the film falls short in delivering edge-of-the-seat thrills.

Sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), one viewer commented that the film lacked intensity despite its polished making. The user noted that although Cheekatilo boasts strong OTT-level production values, the investigative angle felt unconvincing and the climax reveal was predictable, making it suitable only for a laid-back watch.

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, stating that the writing did not feel strong enough and the final twist failed to make an impact. However, they acknowledged that the performances and cinematography stood out as the film’s biggest strengths.

Some netizens described Cheekatilo as a light, time-pass crime thriller that can be watched casually, without expecting major surprises. On the other hand, a section of viewers appreciated the execution, especially the investigative portions, while suggesting that a slightly longer and more detailed reveal could have elevated the ending.

Sobhita Dhulipala, in particular, has received widespread praise for her screen presence. One user lauded her performance as Sandhya Nelluri, calling her magnetic and stating that she carried the film with grace and intensity, making it a compelling watch for fans of female-led crime dramas.

Cheekatilo follows the story of Sandhya, a television reporter who feels stuck in routine news reporting. In search of more meaningful work, she teams up with her friend Bobby to launch a podcast focused on revisiting unsolved and forgotten crime cases. However, when Bobby’s sudden death shakes her world, Sandhya is pulled into a dangerous investigation that forces her to confront disturbing truths and unexpected revelations.

Just finished #Cheekatilo! Sobhita Dhulipala is absolutely magnetic as Sandhya Nelluri. She carries the entire film with such grace and intensity. A must-watch for anyone who loves a powerful, female-led crime thriller. 🎬🔥#CheekatiloReview #SobhitaDhulipala #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/ezSFZmPquJ — VARUN (@varxxxxxx) January 23, 2026

A well executed investigation thriller, a 5 more minute revealing part would’ve been a better ending to this. #SobhithaDhulipala mam was too good, couldn’t take my eyes off her!#CheekatiloOnPrime pic.twitter.com/YaWhXYDU08 — Bobby 🐯🐉 🐬🦚 (@HeisenbergX07) January 23, 2026

Not a great film👎. The writing was weak and unconvincing, and the twist in the climax didn't really land.

However, the performances and cinematography were excellent! 🔥❤️#Cheekatilo #CheekatiloOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ZXCLl342dQ — Sai_04 (@Saiiiii_18) January 22, 2026