Three-Day Holiday for Students in AP and Telangana Due to Republic Day

Students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are making the most of a welcome three-day holiday, thanks to the alignment of Republic Day with the regular weekend. This year, Republic Day is being observed on Monday, January 26, which has resulted in a continuous break from Saturday, January 24, to Monday, January 26.

As part of the second Saturday policy, educational institutions remained closed on Saturday, January 24, followed by the usual Sunday holiday on January 25. The national holiday on Republic Day, January 26, completed the long weekend, giving students an extended pause from academic activities.

The short break has been warmly received by students, parents, and teachers alike. Many parents felt that the holiday provided children with much-needed time to rest and recharge, especially amid busy academic schedules and upcoming assessments. Teachers also welcomed the interval, noting that refreshed students tend to return to classrooms with improved focus and energy.

Schools and colleges across both states are expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 27, resuming classes according to their regular timetables. The three-day holiday has offered a timely opportunity for students to relax, spend time with family, and prepare themselves for the academic responsibilities ahead.