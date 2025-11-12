Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Clothing Brand: Truly Sma

Tollywood star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making her mark not just in cinema but also in the world of business. After taking a brief break due to health and personal reasons, the actress is now back in full swing, balancing multiple ventures across films, web series, and production.

Turns Producer with 'Shubham' and ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

Samantha has launched her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, under which she has produced 'Shubham' and scored success. She is currently producing a new film titled Maa Inti Bangaram. The film’s puja ceremony was held recently.

The movie features Samantha, Diganth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles, with senior actress Gautami and Manjusha in pivotal parts. Samantha is producing the film in collaboration with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvur.

New Business Venture: ‘Truly Sma’

Alongside her film career, Samantha continues to grow as an entrepreneur. After successfully running her clothing label Saaki and entering the perfume business, she has now launched a new fashion brand called ‘Truly Sma’.

Announcing the launch on Instagram, Samantha shared a promo video captioned “A New Chapter Begins”, which quickly went viral. Fans and film celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising her entrepreneurial spirit.

“Truly Samantha’s style has always been unique,” one fan wrote, while another wished, “Hope Sam shines as an entrepreneur too.”

With her new venture and a strong lineup of projects, Samantha truly seems to be in a ‘Truly Sma’ mode — blending creativity, business, and passion in perfect sync.