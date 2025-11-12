Jurassic World Rebirth OTT Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch

Fans of the dinosaur franchise can now mark their calendars because Jurassic World: Rebirth will be available to stream in India starting 14 November 2025 on JioHotstar. The film will be offered in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Led by Scarlett Johansson (as Zora Bennett), Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, this instalment reboots the franchise and acts as a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion. The box office response was strong globally, adding to viewer anticipation for the digital rollout.

The story follows a covert team on a remote island as they attempt to extract DNA from the largest dinosaurs and survive after encountering a stranded family and newly evolved creatures.

For those who missed it in theatres, this streaming release offers a chance to catch the high-octane adventure from the sofa. Subscribers just need an active JioHotstar subscription to access the film.

Settle in for the dino-mayhem, explosion-filled chase sequences and latest special-effects spectacle when Jurassic World: Rebirth lands on OTT in India next month.