Hyderabad Airport Customs Foil RS 3 Crore Smuggling Attempt – iPhones and Drones Seized

Hyderabad: Customs officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) successfully foiled a large-scale smuggling attempt late Tuesday night. The alert CISF vigilance team apprehended two passengers who were allegedly trying to sneak in high-value electronic goods without declaring them.

Two Passengers Nabbed

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd Jahangir from Chennai and C. Jayaram Raju from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Both arrived on Etihad Airways flight EY-328 from Abu Dhabi and were attempting to bypass Customs checks. Their suspicious movements caught the attention of security personnel, leading to a detailed inspection of their baggage.

High-End Electronics Recovered

During the search, officials uncovered a hidden stash of premium electronic devices, including:

8 advanced drones

65 iPhones

50 iWatches

4 video game consoles

The total value of the seized goods is estimated at around ₹3 crore.

Further Investigation Underway

Both passengers were taken into custody for questioning. Authorities suspect that the duo might be part of a larger smuggling network operating through international routes. Investigations are currently underway to trace other possible connections and uncover the full extent of the operation.

This latest seizure underscores the vigilance of Hyderabad airport’s Customs and CISF teams in curbing illegal imports and ensuring strict enforcement of anti-smuggling laws.