UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2026: When Will Interviews Begin?

The result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission. As many as 2,736 candidates have cleared the Mains exam and have been shortlisted for the final stage, which is the Personality Test.

The results are out on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The merit list has been published in PDF format. The same contains the roll numbers of selected candidates. However, the results of three candidates have been kept on hold.

This year, a total of 14,161 candidates appeared in the Mains examination held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The exam was conducted over five days with two papers each day.

How to Check UPSC Mains Result 2025

Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

Click on the link “CSE Mains 2025 Result”

Enter your username and password here

Download and save the result PDF for reference

Interview Details

The interview round is expected to start at the UPSC office, Dholpur House, New Delhi, in January 2026. At this stage, which carries 275 marks, a candidate's personality, communication skills, and judgment are tested. The final merit list shall comprise marks from both Mains and the interview.

UPSC will upload the marksheets of all candidates within 15 days after declaring the final results. These will be available online for 30 days.

New Update: Aadhar-Based Login

It introduced the Aadhaar-linked portal, enabling easier and safer registration. Introduced in May 2025, the feature allows candidates to log in using their Aadhaar numbers. More than 92% of the applicants made use of the said option by improving security and transparency.

Tips for UPSC Interview Preparation

Stay informed: Read newspapers and keep up with current affairs.

Revise your DAF: Know your background, hobbies, and education well.

Be calm and confident: Think before answering.

Show balance: Give logical and fair answers.

Practice mock interviews: Gain confidence with practice sessions.

The UPSC interview is the final step toward joining India’s top civil services, like IAS, IPS, and IFS. With interviews expected from January 2026, candidates should focus on improving communication, confidence, and awareness to perform their best.

Also read: CAT 2025 Admit Card To be Released Today at iimcat.ac.in – Download Now