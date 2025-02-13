Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enjoys Rakul Preet Singh’s New Track During Auto Ride

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently delighted fans by showcasing her down-to-earth side on social media. The 'Citadel' actress took a break from luxury cars and was spotted traveling around the city in an auto-rickshaw. Sharing a glimpse of her carefree ride, she posted a story on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into her relaxed, unfiltered moments.

During the ride, Samantha enjoyed her friend Rakul Preet Singh’s latest song, "Mumbai Gori Hai Kalaiyaan", from her upcoming film. The actress tagged Rakul, calling the track a "banger song," highlighting the fun vibe of her ride.

The star has also been in the news lately due to rumors about her personal life. Speculation about her relationship status intensified after she shared photos from a pickleball event where she was seen frequently posing with producer Raj Nidimoru. A photo of them holding hands further fueled these rumors. However, Samantha remains tight-lipped about the speculation.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Both have since stated that they have "moved on" from the past.

On the professional front, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have collaborated on several projects, including The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. They are also working together on the highly anticipated series Rakht Brahmand, an action fantasy show that stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabb.

In addition to her acting roles, Samantha is stepping into the role of producer with her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram, which is set for release in 2025. Under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, the film promises to be concept-driven, featuring a fierce role played by Samantha alongside emerging talent.

Fans can look forward to more of Samantha in Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan in the popular web series.