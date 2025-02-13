Ram Charan's RC16 Titled as Power Cricket Based on Kusti and Cricket?

Ever since its announcement, Global Star Ram Charan’s movie with Buchi Babu Sana has garnered attention from fans for its unique plot and A.R. Rahman’s arrival as the music director. The movie, touted to be a sports drama, has the industry’s attention over the title, and over the past few days, there have been reports that the makers are considering a powerful name that can demand wide attention.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Buchi Babu Sana is strongly considering the word “Power Cricket” for the movie’s title. The impact of cricket in this country is huge and having that word in the title is a smart move considering the reach it can get by simply having that name. However, calling it “Power Cricket” doesn’t sit right as it appears that they are inventing a new version of the sport in the movie.

Also, industry circles are eagerly waiting to witness how Buchi Babu plans to integrate Kusthi and Cricket into one movie. Surely, Ram Charan will have to put on a lot of weight for Kusthi portions and probably shed some to shoot cricket scenes. If the director can land the dramatic portions really well, it can work wonders at the box office, and with A.R.Rahman doing the score, it can surely cross Indian borders and reach global level as well.

