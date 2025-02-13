Will not accept Muslims in BC list: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said Muslims in the Backward Class list will never be accepted and warned that if they are included entire Hindu society will revolt.

The BJP leader said that including Muslims in the list of Backward Classes (BCs) will deprive BCs of their rightful reservation.

He was reacting to the decision of the Congress government in Telangana to pass a bill in the Assembly for 42 per cent reservations to the BCs and send the same to the Centre for its approval in Parliament.

Bandi Sanjay reiterated that the BJP is unequivocally against religious-based reservations. “Despite being aware of this, Congress still trying to push it onto the Centre is sheer foolishness. One thing is clear, Congress lacks sincerity in implementing BC reservations. Including Muslims in the BC category will deprive BCs of their rightful reservations. If Muslims are included in BCs, the entire Hindu society will revolt. Congress will face consequences in the MLC elections. If Congress is sincere, it must remove Muslims from the BC list,” he posted on ‘X’

Backward sections among Muslims currently enjoy four per cent reservation in Telangana in education and employment. They are categorized as BC E.

Bandi Sanjay demanded that Congress implement its promise of 42 per cent reservation to BCs. “ As per 420 promises, BCs must be given 42% reservations. Congress is backtracking on its promises and completely deceiving BCs. I urge all BCs to recognize Congress’ betrayal,” the BJP leader wrote.

He also slammed the Congress party for delaying local body elections saying it lacks the courage to contest the polls. “Doesn’t Congress realize Telangana will suffer if local elections are not held by March? Despite knowing that the 15th Finance Commission grants will be halted, they are delaying elections. Already, funds have been stalled twice," he said.

"Congress government is violating the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. The Constitution mandates holding local body elections every five years. Will you disrespect the very Constitution whose protector Rahul Gandhi claims to be. Holding the Constitution in hand is not enough; it must be implemented. Without sarpanches, how will village assemblies and development programs be executed? Development activities in villages have come to a standstill - will you ignore this? Fear of defeat is the only reason Congress is not conducting local elections,” the MoS added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.