Elli AvrRam and Shivin Narang soak in love in romantic single ‘Jachhey Mujhe’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Elli AvrRam and Shivin Narang have teamed up for a soulful and romantic new single titled "Jachhey Mujhe".

The track captures the sizzling chemistry between the two stars as they immerse themselves in the warmth of love. Sung by Shashwat Singh and composed by KS Abhishek, the song features lyrics written by Priya Saraiya. Sharing the track on social media, the makers wrote, “Jachhey Mujhe sirf tum… aur kuchh nah! #JachheyMujhe Out Now on @tips Official YouTube Channel!.”

Speaking about her experience working on the song, Elli AvrRam shared, “Working on 'Jachhey Mujhe' was a superb experience. The song's narrative and our chemistry with Shivin create a visual and musical story that I'm sure will touch many hearts. It's a perfect blend of music, emotion, and contemporary love.”

Shivin added, "This song is all about pure love and the joy of finding your soulmate. Working with Elli and the entire Tips team was a wonderful experience, and I can't wait for everyone to see the music video and hear the song." The song 'Jachhey Mujhe' is set to be released across all major music platforms, promising to be a melodic celebration of love that bridges emotions and generations.”

Singer Shashwat Singh shared his excitement about the track, saying, “Every song tells a story, and 'Jachhey Mujhe' is a beautiful narrative of love that I'm thrilled to bring to life. The melody has a unique emotional depth that I believe will resonate deeply with listeners. It's an experience that captures the nuanced feelings of modern romance.”

“Jachhey Mujhe” which marked Shivin’s first onscreen collaboration with Elli, was released on February 12.

Meanwhile, AvrRam was most recently seen in the movie "Ilu Ilu 1998," where she played the role of a Goan Catholic English teacher. Directed by Ajinkya Bapu Phalke, the film had hit theatres on January 31.

-IANS

ps/

