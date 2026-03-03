Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku First Look Out

Suspense thrillers have consistently enjoyed strong audience support in Telugu cinema. Now, director Chendu Muddu, who earlier helmed films like O Pitta Katha and Annapurna Photo Studio, is returning with a new suspense thriller titled Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku (Tomorrow Morning at 10 AM). The makers unveiled its intense first-look poster on Tuesday, March 3.

Intriguing First Look Sparks Curiosity

The first-look poster prominently features clocks, hinting at a time-centric narrative. One clock positioned behind the title shows 10 o’clock, while another clock placed behind the lead actors displays 2 o’clock. The contrasting time visuals have piqued curiosity, suggesting a deeper mystery that will likely be revealed in the teaser and trailer.

The film stars Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha, and Mohith in key roles.

Production Details

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is produced by Ram Veerapaneni and is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. The film is currently in post-production, with the makers expected to announce the release date shortly.

The technical team includes cinematographer Sunil Kumar Nama, music composer Prince Henry, and editor D. Venkata Prabhu. Public relations are handled by Pulagam Chinna Narayana.

With its intriguing title and suspense-driven promotional material, the film has already generated interest among thriller enthusiasts.