Rana Daggubati Talks Raw Violence and Dysfunctional Families in Rana Naidu 2

Rana Daggubati returns with a bang in Season 2 of Netflix’s gripping crime drama, Rana Naidu. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, the actor opened up about the heightened stakes, raw violence, and deeper psychological tension that this season brings—especially with the entry of Arjun Rampal as the central villain.

A Bold Shift in Tone for Rana Naidu Season 2

Rana Daggubati, known for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema and OTT, revealed that Season 2 takes a bolder, darker route than its predecessor. “When you’re doing something new and unique, you’ll always have divided reactions. But the very fact that people are discussing the show means it’s struck a chord,” he said.

According to Rana, the rawness of Rana Naidu is intentional and reflects real-life societal issues. “It’s a mirror to society. When something reflects harsh realities up close, it becomes difficult for people to digest. But OTT platforms offer creators the space to tell these hard-hitting stories, uncensored and tailored for mature audiences.”

Arjun Rampal's Menacing Entry

Season 2 not only deepens the storylines but also introduces a new power player—Arjun Rampal, who takes on the role of the primary antagonist. His character brings a new level of chaos and psychological complexity to the series. “With Rampal’s entry, things turn darker. The violence is high. The action is intense and gritty,” Rana said, hinting at a bloodier, more intense conflict.

Clash of Dysfunctional Worlds

This season dives deeper into the backstories of two deeply flawed families—the Naidus and the Oberois. “In Season 1, you saw the dysfunctional Naidu family. In Season 2, the Oberoi family enters the frame. They're powerful, rich, and shielded from the consequences of their actions,” said Rana, referring to Kriti Kharbanda's character’s family, which adds a new dimension to the narrative.

Not for the Faint-Hearted

With its adult themes, brutal action, and twisted emotional dynamics, Rana Naidu Season 2 is not for children—or the faint-hearted. “This isn’t your typical two-hour movie with restrictions. It’s made for adult viewers and takes full advantage of the creative freedom that streaming allows,” Rana noted.