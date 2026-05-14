Ram Charan's Peddi Likely to Have Balanced Ticket Prices in Telangana

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports action drama Peddi is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie has already created strong buzz among fans and movie lovers.

The makers are set to release the trailer on May 18, and expectations are quite high as audiences eagerly wait to see Ram Charan in a powerful new role.

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the film’s team is planning a smart and balanced ticket pricing strategy in Telangana. It is already known that special paid preview shows will be held on the evening of June 3, one day before the official release.

According to reports, ticket prices for these premiere shows are expected to be around ₹600. For the regular shows starting from day one, the makers are reportedly considering a price hike of ₹100 above the normal ticket rates.

Compared to the high ticket hikes seen for some recent big-budget films, this pricing strategy is being viewed as reasonable and audience-friendly. Trade experts believe this could help the movie attract larger crowds during its opening weekend.

With strong pre-release hype, impressive promotional buzz, and balanced ticket pricing, Peddi is expected to perform very well at the box office if the content connects with audiences.