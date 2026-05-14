Sai Bhageerath POCSO Case: Two Birth Certificates of Victim Raise Questions

Fresh developments have emerged in the POCSO case registered against Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as investigators reportedly found inconsistencies in the birth records of the girl involved in the case.

According to sources connected to the investigation, officials discovered two separate birth certificates linked to the victim. One certificate, reportedly issued by the GHMC, mentions the date of birth as August 12, 2008, while another document issued by the Medical Health Department records the birth date as August 12, 2010. The difference in dates has now become a major point in the ongoing legal proceedings, especially regarding the determination of the victim’s age.

Earlier Case Adds New Angle

Investigators also found records related to a rash driving case registered in Nirmal district in 2021 involving the same girl. According to documents submitted before the court in that matter, the girl’s parents had reportedly stated that she was 15 years old at the time.

Officials are expected to present these documents before the Telangana High Court as part of the evidence in the anticipatory bail petition filed by Sai Bhageerath. The defense has argued that the girl is not a minor, making the age-related records crucial to the case.

Bhageerath Seeks More Time to Appear Before SIT

Sai Bhageerath, who has already approached the High Court seeking interim bail, has also requested additional time from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before appearing for questioning.

In an email and formal communication sent to the SIT, Bhageerath informed investigators that he would appear before them on May 15 along with supporting documents and evidence. He stated that he needed extra time to collect materials that would help him respond to what he described as false allegations against him and his family.

In his communication, Bhageerath assured authorities that he was ready to cooperate fully with the investigation. He further stated that he intended to appear before the investigating officer in a “duly prepared manner” after compiling all relevant information.

Allegations in the POCSO Case

The case against Sai Bhageerath involves allegations of repeated sexual exploitation and substance abuse involving the complainant. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused allegedly manipulated the girl emotionally and psychologically over several months while promising marriage.

The complaint further alleged that the incidents took place at multiple locations, including apartments and farmhouses on the outskirts of Hyderabad, particularly in the Moinabad area.

Investigating officer Inspector K Vijayavardhan informed the IX Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Medchal that the accused allegedly maintained psychological control over the girl and isolated her from others as part of a grooming pattern.

Bhageerath has been booked under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

SIT Probe Underway

Following directions from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Director General of Police CV Anand ordered a detailed investigation into the allegations. Subsequently, the Cyberabad Police constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

The investigation is currently focused on digital evidence, witness statements, forensic analysis, and verification of official records related to the complainant’s age and the allegations made in the complaint.

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