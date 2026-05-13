Chandrababu-led Coalition Govt Pushing Aqua Sector Towards Collapse

YSRCP West Godavari district president Mudunuri Prasada Raju strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, stating that its anti-farmer policies and failure to regulate aqua feed prices are pushing the aqua sector towards collapse.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP office in Bhimavaram, he said the aqua industry, which is already battling multiple crises, has now been pushed into deeper distress due to the steep hike in aqua feed prices. He termed the feed price increase “inhuman and disastrous” and alleged that the government and feed companies were working together at the cost of aqua farmers. He demanded that the government immediately intervene and reduce feed prices, warning that YSRCP would launch large-scale agitations along with aqua farmers if corrective measures are not taken.

Prasada Raju said the coalition government has become a curse for the aqua sector, allowing feed companies to function arbitrarily after coming to power. He alleged that despite reductions in import duties on raw materials used in aqua feed, which should have reduced prices by nearly Rs.25,000 per tonne, companies reduced prices by only Rs.4,000 while continuing to burden farmers. He further stated that the coalition government had promised before elections to provide electricity to the aqua sector at a subsidised rate of Rs.1.50 per unit, but even after nearly two years in power not a single rupee of subsidy has been provided.

In contrast, he said the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government spent Rs.3,640 crore towards electricity subsidy for nearly 50,800 aqua connections. He warned that unless the government immediately restores power subsidy support and rolls back the feed price hike, YSRCP would intensify protests in support of aqua farmers across the state.