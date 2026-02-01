Ram Charan, Upasana Blessed With Twin Babies - Boy, Girl; Chiranjeevi on Cloud Nine

Celebrarations are ringing in the Mega Family. Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, the power couple, have been blessed with twins - baby boy, baby girl. Chiranjeevi Konidela is on cloud nine. Upasana delivered twins on January 31st night. Both the babies and the mother are hale and healthy.

The heartwarming news has sparked double celebrations across the iconic Chiranjeevi household, marking a major milestone for one of Tollywood’s most cherished families.

Chiranjeevi, the patriarch of the Mega empire, couldn’t contain his excitement. Taking to social media, he personally confirmed the arrival of the newborns, assuring fans that both the boy and girl are perfectly healthy. He also shared that Upasana is recovering well. His warm, gratitude-filled message sent waves of happiness among millions of fans.

“With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins — a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. ✨” wrote Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Now, with the arrival of their twins, joy in the Konidela and Kamineni households has doubled, promising even more adorable moments for fans and well-wishers to cherish.