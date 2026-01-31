Ambati Rambabu Arrested; Red Book Rule in AP Continues, YSRCP Slams Chandrababu Naidu Govt

AP police arrested Ambati Rambabu, a senior leader of the YSR Congress Party, late on Saturday night amid high tension at his residence in Guntur. The arrest took place around 10:30 pm after hours of unrest that began earlier in the day.

From Saturday morning, the area around Ambati Rambabu’s house witnessed heavy police presence and political tension. YSRCP leaders and supporters alleged that groups linked to the Telugu Desam Party gathered near the residence, raised slogans, and attempted to attack the house. They claimed that sticks and iron rods were used, and that furniture and a car were damaged during the incident.

According to YSRCP leaders, several party workers were injured while trying to stop the alleged attack. They also accused the police of remaining passive despite the disturbances and provocative speeches made using loudspeakers in the area.

Earlier in the day, police had gone to Ambati Rambabu’s house, saying they were there to serve notices. Ambati questioned the police on why they had entered his residence and asked them to issue any notices directly. The police reportedly left, saying they would return later. As news spread, large numbers of YSRCP supporters gathered near his home, while rival party workers were also seen in the vicinity, leading to further tension.

YSRCP leaders alleged that after allowing the situation to escalate throughout the day, the coalition government eventually ordered Ambati Rambabu’s arrest at night. Police detained him from his Guntur residence and took him away amid tight security.

Party sources said the developments followed recent political controversy over Tirumala laddu prasadam, after a Central Bureau of Investigation report reportedly rejected claims made by the coalition government. Ambati Rambabu was on his way to participate in a religious atonement programme in Gorantla when, according to YSRCP, he was stopped and allegedly attacked by rival party workers in Guntur earlier that day.

YSRCP leaders alleged that during this earlier incident, sticks and rods were openly carried on the streets, causing fear among the public, and that police present at the scene did not intervene. They further claimed that despite these incidents, police later arrested Ambati Rambabu from his residence at night.

Police officials have not yet issued a detailed public statement on the allegations surrounding the violence or the circumstances leading to the arrest.