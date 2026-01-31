Murder Attempt on Ambati Rambabu: YSRCP Holds Chandrababu Govt Accountable

The YSR Congress Party has expressed grave concern over an alleged murder attempt on former minister Ambati Rambabu, stating that his life is under serious threat following the attack, which it claims was carried out by Telugu Desam Party supporters.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, said he made repeated attempts to alert the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police about the incident. However, he reportedly received no response from either official, raising serious concerns over the government’s handling of a life-threatening situation.

Citing heightened threat perception, the YSR Congress Party has sent a formal email to the DGP, demanding immediate and enhanced security for Ambati Rambabu. The party asserted that ensuring the former minister’s safety is the direct responsibility of the state administration.

YSRCP warned that any negligence in providing adequate protection would be viewed seriously and held the ruling establishment fully accountable for any consequences. The party said the incident highlights a disturbing deterioration of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

After multiple follow-ups, Botcha Satyanarayana later managed to speak to the Chief Secretary and flagged serious lapses in security arrangements. He accused the administration and police of failing to protect political leaders and citizens alike and formally complained about negligence at the DGP level. Reiterating that Ambati Rambabu’s life remains under threat, Botcha demanded immediate action and warned that the government would be held responsible if security is not ensured without delay.