₹5,000-Crore Visakhapatnam Land Grab Allegations Put Chandrababu Naidu, Family in the Dock

Serious allegations of large-scale public land appropriation have surfaced in Visakhapatnam, with opposition leaders accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family of misusing state machinery to secure prime government land worth nearly ₹5,000 crore.

According to leaders of the YSR Congress Party, around 54.79 acres of high-value land near Rushikonda—previously recovered and fenced by the government—has allegedly been diverted to entities linked to Naidu’s family. The land, they claim, was handed over free of cost during Naidu’s current tenure, raising questions over conflict of interest and abuse of authority.

Alleged Favouritism and Family Nexus

At the centre of the controversy is Visakhapatnam MP Bharat, who is related to Nara Lokesh, Naidu’s son. Opposition leaders allege that despite having no legal jurisdiction, a memo was issued from the Education Department to facilitate the land allotment—an action they describe as procedurally irregular and politically motivated.

They further allege that the local administration was pressured into granting approvals, bypassing established norms. “This is a clear case of governance being bent to serve private family interests,” a senior YSRCP leader said, alleging intimidation of officials to fast-track clearances.

Corporators Attacked, Police Inaction Alleged

Tensions reportedly escalated when YSRCP corporators opposed the alleged transfer, insisting the land belonged to the public. Opposition leaders claim that protests were met with violence, resulting in injuries to corporators, while police allegedly failed to intervene. These claims have intensified scrutiny of law enforcement’s role during the episode.

Adding to the political storm, YSRCP leaders allege that a woman mayor from the Backward Classes Yadava community was removed to smoothen the land transfer process, and that crores of rupees were spent to engineer defections and consolidate numbers in the municipal body.

A Pattern, Not an Isolated Case: Opposition

The opposition argues that the Visakhapatnam episode reflects a broader pattern. “Whenever Chandrababu Naidu is in power, public assets shrink while family business interests expand,” YSRCP leaders alleged, describing the situation as a transformation of governance into a “real estate enterprise.”

They have demanded an independent probe, cancellation of the alleged allotments, and public disclosure of all files related to the Rushikonda land.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, there has been no detailed public response from Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, or the state government addressing the specific allegations. Calls for transparency and an impartial investigation continue to grow, with civil society groups also urging the government to clarify the legality of the land transfers.

With land, power and public trust at stake, the Visakhapatnam controversy is fast becoming a major political flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh—one that could test the government’s commitment to accountability and rule of law.

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