Ram Charan reveals fatherhood secrets, hilarious stories about his pet Rhyme

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited next episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, featuring global superstar Ram Charan Konidela, is set to take viewers on an unforgettable journey filled with heartwarming moments, laughter, and surprises. The promo for the episode has already created a buzz among fans, making it one of the most talked-about episodes of the season.

The episode, shot against the vibrant backdrop of Sankranti celebrations, promises to be nothing short of spectacular. The promo kicks off with the charismatic host, Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), teasing viewers that this episode is unlike anything they've seen before—"unpredictable" and "full of surprises." NBK also affectionately refers to Ram Charan as the ‘Mega Family Star,’ setting the tone for an intimate yet fun-filled conversation.

But that’s just the beginning. The episode delves into personal moments with Ram Charan, including a touching video message from his grandmother Anjana Devi and mother Surekha Konidela, who hint at their wishes for a grandson in 2025. There’s also a deeply emotional moment when NBK surprises Ram Charan with the birth video of his daughter, prompting an emotional reflection on how the arrival of his daughter has been one of the biggest blessings not only in his life but also for his legendary father, Megastar Chiranjeevi.

And that’s not all! Ram Charan opens up about his life as a father, sharing adorable stories of his daughter and how she’s already keeping him on his toes. From feeding her to running after every bite, Charan reveals his sweet and humorous side. The conversation takes a playful turn when NBK asks when he plans to reveal his daughter’s face. Ram Charan’s heartwarming response? He’ll do it when she calls him "Dad."

In another special segment, Ram Charan introduces the star of his home—his beloved pet, Rhyme Konidela. The pet makes a grand entry, and Ram Charan hilariously shares how he often sends Rhyme to his wife, Upasana, whenever she’s upset with him. There are plenty of laughs as Charan gives fans a sneak peek into his life with Rhyme, who’s clearly the true ruler of the household.

Adding to the fun, Ram Charan's best friend and actor Sharwanand makes a special appearance on the show, bringing extra warmth and nostalgia. The episode also features a playful phone call with Rebel Star Prabhas, which adds an exciting twist to the conversation.

In a hilarious moment, Prabhas reveals some surprising and fun secrets about his best friend, Ram Charan, leaving the audience in splits. This unexpected exchange promises to be one of the most entertaining highlights of the episode!

Fans will also get a chance to see producer Dil Raju, who’s collaborating with Charan on the highly awaited film Game Changer, grooving alongside NBK and Ram Charan. Don't miss this extraordinary episode, packed with candid moments, inside stories, and unforgettable fun! Tune in to Unstoppable with NBK season 4 on January 8, 2025, only on aha OTT.

Get ready for an episode like no other—Unstoppable with global star Ram Charan!