Rakasa Song Padhe Padhe Out: Video Here

The makers of Rākāsā have unveiled the film’s second single, “Padhe Padhe,” introducing audiences to a soothing romantic melody that captures the gentle emotions of love slowly finding its voice. Sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan, composed by Anudeep Dev, and written by lyricist Kittu Vissapragada, the track adds a heartfelt dimension to the film’s growing musical journey. Presented as a lyrical video featuring Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika, “Padhe Padhe” offers listeners an emotional glimpse into a moment where affection quietly begins to surface between the film’s lead characters.

What makes “Padhe Padhe” stand out is its elegant musical design that blends classical texture with a contemporary melodic flow. Composer Anudeep Dev introduces the gentle sound of the veena into the arrangement, adding a graceful classical flavour that enriches the song’s emotional depth. This traditional instrumentation moves smoothly over a soft urban melodic groove, creating a relaxed rhythmic structure that allows the melody to unfold naturally. Lyricist Kittu Vissapragada shapes the song around the delicate experience of expressing love through hints rather than direct confession, capturing the inner voice of someone who keeps finding small reasons to move closer to the person they care for, hoping their feelings will eventually be understood. Complementing this emotional core, singer Sindhuja Srinivasan brings warmth and sincerity through her expressive vocal performance, giving the composition a gentle intimacy that enhances the song’s tender romantic mood.

Headlined by Sangeeth Sobhan, who has recently cemented his popularity with the youth-centric successes MAD and MAD Square, Rākāsā places him alongside Nayan Sarika in a story that blends romance, humour and fantastical elements. The film also features a lively ensemble that includes Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. The project is written and directed by Manasa Sharma, who first earned recognition through her work as the creator and writer of Oka Chinna Family Story and later as the director of Bench Life.

On the technical side, the film is supported by a seasoned crew shaping its visual tone and musical atmosphere. Anudeep Dev composes the soundtrack, bringing together melody and thematic mood for the film’s narrative. Cinematography is handled by Raju Edurolu, while Anwar Ali oversees editing. The production is mounted by Niharika Konidela under the banner Pink Elephant Pictures in collaboration with Zee Studios, with Umesh Kumar Bansal backing the film as producer.

The film’s promotional campaign has already begun to attract notable digital traction. The title glimpse has crossed 1.9 million views, while the teaser has generated strong online engagement, moving past 2.8 million views. The first single “Rapappa” has also performed strongly, crossing 1.1 million views on YouTube. With the arrival of the second single “Padhe Padhe,” the soundtrack now reveals a softer romantic dimension, expanding the musical identity of the film and further strengthening audience curiosity around the project.

Beyond the domestic market, Rākāsā is preparing for a significant overseas rollout. The film will be released across more than 350 international screens through Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, covering major territories including the USA, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Distribution in North America will be managed by Prathyangira Cinemas, while the film’s songs are being released under the reputed Saregama label.

With each promotional step steadily widening the film’s reach from teaser engagement to the growing response for its songs, Rākāsā continues to build momentum as it approaches its worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.