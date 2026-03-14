Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected from March 16–23 in Northern Districts

The weather pattern across Telangana is expected to shift in the coming days, with rainfall likely across several parts of the state between March 16 and March 23, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather centre in Hyderabad.

Meteorologists have indicated that moist winds moving from the southeast are influencing atmospheric conditions over the region. These moisture-laden winds are expected to trigger scattered showers across many districts during the coming week.

Heavy Rain Possible in Northern Telangana

Weather officials say northern districts of Telangana could witness heavy rainfall on March 15 and March 16. Because of the possibility of intense rain and thunderstorms, authorities have issued a yellow alert for multiple districts.

The districts under alert include:

Adilabad

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Residents in these regions are advised to stay cautious as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may occur during this period.

Current Temperatures and Weather Conditions

Over the past few days, maximum temperatures in Telangana have ranged between 33°C and 40°C, bringing warm and dry conditions across most districts. Weather experts believe that the anticipated rainfall could provide temporary relief from the rising heat levels.

However, the IMD has noted that temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged for the next two days before any noticeable cooling occurs due to rainfall.

Changing Weather Pattern in the State

According to meteorological analysis from the Hyderabad weather centre, low-level winds across Telangana are currently blowing from the south and southeast directions. These winds are carrying moisture into the region, gradually altering the state’s weather pattern.

Officials also explained that a trough system stretching from parts of Bihar to northern Chhattisgarh, which influenced weather conditions earlier, has now weakened.

For now, dry weather is expected to continue on Saturday, but rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually in the following days.

Schools May Consider Holidays if Heavy Rain Intensifies

Although no official announcement has been made yet, district authorities may consider declaring school holidays in areas that experience heavy rain, thunderstorms or waterlogging. Such decisions are typically taken by local administrations if weather conditions become severe or pose safety risks for students.

Parents and students are advised to follow updates from district collectors and local education departments for any announcements regarding school closures.

Rainfall Expected to Start Mid-March

Weather experts believe that rainfall activity may begin around mid-March, with scattered showers continuing for several days in different regions of the state.

Authorities are advising residents to remain alert during thunderstorms, avoid open areas during lightning, and stay updated through official weather bulletins.

As the week progresses, the rainfall could bring much-needed relief from the ongoing heat, though sudden storms and lightning remain a concern in several districts.