Telangana SSC Exams 2026 Begin Today; Over 5.28 Lakh Students Appear Until April 13

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations have officially begun today and will continue until April 13 across the state. According to the education department, 5,28,239 students are expected to appear for the Class 10 board examinations this year.

The exams will be conducted daily from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, giving students three hours to complete their papers.

Entry Rules for Examination Centres

Authorities have instructed students to reach their examination centres well before the start of the exam. Officials have recommended arriving at least one hour early to avoid any last-minute issues.

However, students who arrive slightly late will still be allowed to enter the exam hall up to 9:35 AM, which is five minutes after the exam begins. After that time, entry into the examination hall will not be permitted.

Hall Ticket is Mandatory

Students must carry their SSC hall ticket when attending the examination. Officials have clearly stated that no student will be allowed to write the exam without a valid hall ticket. Students should check their hall ticket details in advance to avoid any confusion at the exam centre.

Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited

The government has imposed strict rules regarding electronic gadgets during the examinations. Students are not allowed to bring smartphones, smartwatches, calculators or any electronic devices into the exam hall.

Carrying such devices may lead to disciplinary action or disqualification from the exam.

Important Instructions for Students

Education officials have issued several guidelines to help students complete their exams smoothly.

Be Punctual:

Students should reach the exam centre 30 to 45 minutes before the exam starts to complete verification procedures comfortably.

Carry Necessary Stationery:

Students must bring required stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners. Unnecessary papers or electronic gadgets should not be carried to the centre.

Check OMR Sheet Details Carefully:

Before starting the exam, students should verify their personal details printed on the OMR sheet and answer booklet. Any mistake should be immediately brought to the attention of invigilators.

Read the Question Paper First:

After receiving the question paper, students should carefully read all questions and start by answering the ones they are most confident about. This helps in better time management during the exam.

Suggestions for Parents During Exam Season

Education experts also advise parents to play an important role in supporting students during the exam period.

Provide Emotional Support:

Parents should avoid putting unnecessary pressure on their children. Encouraging words and a calm environment can help students stay focused and confident.

Focus on Health and Diet:

Students should be given light, healthy, and nutritious food during the exam period. Proper sleep and rest are also important for maintaining concentration and energy.

Plan Transportation in Advance:

Parents should check the location of the exam centre beforehand and arrange transportation early so that students can reach the centre on time without stress.

Best Wishes for Students

With thousands of students appearing for the exams across Telangana, authorities have wished all candidates success in their examinations and urged them to remain calm, focused, and confident throughout the exam period.

All the Best to all SSC students appearing for the Telangana Class 10 examinations.