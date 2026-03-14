Telangana SSC Exams 2026: Exam Centres with CCTV and Flying Squads

Authorities in Ranga Reddy district have announced strict regulations for the ongoing Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly and without malpractice.

District Education Officer Sushinder Rao stated that students who arrive at the examination centre after 9:35 AM will not be permitted to enter under any circumstances. The exams begin at 9:30 AM, and students are advised to reach their respective centres well before the scheduled time.

Special Monitoring Arrangements

To maintain discipline and transparency during the examinations, the district administration has taken several precautionary measures. According to officials, special monitoring teams have been formed across the district to supervise the examination process.

Each examination centre will have a sitting squad responsible for monitoring activities inside the centre. In addition, the district administration has deployed ten flying squad teams, consisting of revenue officials and education department staff, to conduct surprise inspections at various centres.

Measures to Prevent Malpractice

Officials have emphasized that strict steps have been taken to prevent any form of cheating or unfair practices during the examinations.

To ensure proper surveillance, CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination centres across the district. These cameras will continuously monitor activities in and around the exam halls to prevent copying or the use of unauthorized materials.

Authorities believe that the combination of CCTV monitoring, sitting squads, and flying squad inspections will help maintain the integrity of the examinations.

Advice to Students

Education officials have urged students to follow all exam guidelines carefully. Students should arrive early, carry their hall tickets, and strictly avoid bringing prohibited items to the exam centre.

The district administration has also warned that any attempt at malpractice will lead to strict disciplinary action.

Officials have wished students success in their examinations and encouraged them to focus on their studies and complete their exams with confidence.

Also read: Telangana SSC Exams 2026 Begin Today; Over 5.28 Lakh Students Appear Until April 13