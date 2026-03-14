Telangana Police Jobs: 17,992 Vacancies To Be Filled by Government

The Telangana government has begun preparations to fill thousands of vacant positions in the state Home Department. Officials have identified 17,992 vacancies across different categories, prompting the government to initiate steps to recruit new personnel.

According to sources, authorities have compiled detailed proposals outlining the available posts and recruitment requirements. These proposals have now been submitted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee for review and approval.

Notification Expected After Government Approval

Officials indicated that the recruitment process will move forward once the government grants its approval. After the proposals receive clearance from the Cabinet Sub-Committee, an official recruitment notification is likely to be issued to fill the vacant posts.

The recruitment drive is expected to strengthen various departments that fall under the Home Department, including law enforcement and administrative divisions.

Proposal to Change SI Recruitment Structure

In addition to filling the vacancies, officials have also suggested an important structural change in the recruitment process. The proposal recommends that Sub-Inspector (SI) posts should be recruited at the state level instead of the current zonal system.

This change, if approved, could standardize the recruitment process and allow candidates from across the state to compete for the positions under a unified system.

Strengthening Law and Order

The move to fill nearly 18,000 vacancies is seen as a major step toward strengthening the state’s law enforcement infrastructure. With many posts currently unfilled, the recruitment process is expected to improve operational efficiency and support the growing administrative needs of the state.

Once the government gives the final approval, detailed information about eligibility, application procedures, and exam schedules will be released along with the official notification.

Job aspirants across Telangana are now awaiting the announcement, which could open up thousands of employment opportunities in the state’s Home Department.

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