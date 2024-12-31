Prabhas Appeals for a Drug-Free Society: Video Byte Released by Telangana ANB

Actor Prabhas has expressed strong support for the Telangana government’s mission to create a drug-free society. In a heartfelt video message, he emphasized the importance of valuing the love and care of family and friends over harmful habits, questioning, “Do we truly need drugs when we are surrounded by loved ones?” The popular star passionately urged citizens to stand together in this fight against drug abuse. He encouraged people to report instances of drug addiction to the authorities, assuring them that their action could save lives. For assistance, the public can contact the dedicated helpline at 871 267 1111. Prabhas’ appeal highlights his commitment to social welfare and his desire for a healthier, drug-free future for all.

