Peddi Eyes Strong Second Weekend After Steady First Week Run

After completing a successful first week in theatres, Peddi has moved into a crucial stage of its box office journey. The rural sports drama continues to post respectable numbers, but the coming weekend could determine the scale of its long-term success.

Steady Hold Despite Weekday Slowdown

Like most major releases, Peddi experienced a decline in collections after the initial rush. However, the film has managed to maintain a stable performance during weekdays, indicating that audience interest remains intact.

While the numbers are not matching the highs of its opening days, the film has avoided a sharp fall and continues to perform consistently in key markets.

Weekend Offers Fresh Opportunity

The second Saturday and Sunday are expected to play a significant role in the film's trajectory. Trade observers believe these two days could provide the momentum needed for Peddi to regain some of the pace it lost during the week.

Family audiences are likely to contribute strongly over the weekend, especially with more viewers expected to visit theatres during the holiday period.

Normal Ticket Prices Could Help Collections

One of the biggest developments is the end of ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With theatres returning to regular pricing, the film may become more accessible to a wider section of moviegoers.

Industry experts feel that standard ticket rates often encourage repeat viewership and attract families who may have delayed watching the film due to higher prices.

Overseas Markets Await Improvement

Although Peddi has delivered solid numbers in several Telugu-speaking regions, its performance in overseas territories has been relatively moderate. The film has not generated the kind of exceptional response that many expected in international markets.

However, the return of movie subscription passes and standard ticket pricing abroad could help boost footfalls over the weekend and improve overall collections.

Monday Will Be the Real Test

While the weekend is important, trade analysts believe the real challenge begins next week. Once the holiday advantage ends, the film will need to demonstrate strong audience support under normal conditions.

A healthy weekend surge could place Peddi in a strong position heading into Monday, but sustaining momentum during the weekdays will ultimately determine how far the film can go at the box office.

Also read: Will 'Peddi Reloaded' Arrive on OTT, Theatres, or Both?