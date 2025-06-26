NTR Spotted with Lord Muruga Book; Preps Begin for Trivikram’s Film!

In exciting news for Telugu cinema enthusiasts, Jr. NTR is planning to team up once more with Trivikram Srinivas, famous director, for a mythical movie inspired by the story of Lord Subrahmanya Swamy, also known as Murugeswara or Lord Muruga.

Because of a big budget, the film in pre-production is made largely. The movie, surprisingly, is reported to be based upon Anand Balasubramanian's book Muruga – The Lord of War, The God of Wisdom. It is now learnt that Director Trivikram is developing the book for the silver screen now, and he is indeed intertwining a visually stunning and a culturally relevant story.

Jr. NTR's recent appearance at the Mumbai airport with the book fired speculation into high gear, as it suggested that he already warms up for the role. Sources hint before the shoot starts that the actor is excited to explore Muruga's spiritual and mythological field.

S. Naga Vamsi as producer has verified ties. However, he has not made any disclosures about when the film will go on floors. After NTR does complete War 2 and also his film with Prashanth Neel, that mythological project is expected to then start.

News more detailed is coming from officials. The fans can expect upon it.