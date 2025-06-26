Nenu Ready is a Brilliant Family Entertainer: Hero Havish

Young and talented actor Havish, known for films like Nuvvila, Genius, Ram Leela, and Seven, is teaming up with successful director Nakkina Trinadha Rao, famed for hits like Cinema Choopista Mama, Nenu Local, Dhamaka, and Mazaka, for an exciting new project titled “Nenu Ready.” The film is being produced by Nikhila Koneru under the banner ofHorniks India LLP, with Kavya Thapar playing the female lead. A unique family entertainer, the movie’s title and first glimpse were officially launched at a grand event in Hyderabad.

At the event, child artist Rohan Roy said, "Wishing our hero Havish a very happy birthday! Director Trinadha Rao and Havish are all set to deliver a super hit. What you’ve seen today is just a starter – the full meal is ready. Best wishes to the entire team!”

Actor Balgam Satyanarayana shared, “I played a fun role in Nenu Ready. The film is filled with humor and will entertain audiences throughout. Thanks to director Trinadha Rao for giving me this opportunity.”

Actress Jayavani said, “I have an important role in the movie. After a long time, I got a character with real significance. I thank director Trinadha Rao and also wish Havish a very happy birthday.”

Actor Manik Reddy said, “Havish told me about this film some time ago, saying he was making an entertaining movie with Trinadha Rao. Every character in the film is meaningful and entertaining. I believe this will be a big success like many other Tollywood entertainers.”

Actress Roopa Lakshmi said, “Doing roles that satisfy an artist is rare. Nenu Ready gave me that kind of role. We were all happy during the shoot and want to pass on the same happiness to audiences in theatres.”

Actress Mahathi added, “I’m happy to be part of Nenu Ready. I love Trinadha Rao's films and had hoped for a chance in Dhamaka. There’s a lot of fun in this movie, and I’m looking forward to gaining audience love through films too.”

Actress Hariteja said, “I hope this birthday is extra special for Havish. May Nenu Ready bring success to all of us. I shot for three days and had a great experience. This film will make the audience laugh wholeheartedly. Hoping for a big success!”

Actor Goparaju Ramana said, “I played a meaningful role. The movie blends entertainment and emotion beautifully, portraying elements common in middle-class life. I’m confident it will be a super hit.”

Editor Prawin Pudi shared, “I hope Nenu Ready becomes a major success for Havish. Working with Trinadha Rao was a happy experience. The film is coming out really well.”

Story & Dialogue Writer Vikranth Srinivas said, “There’s talk that families aren’t coming to theatres these days. But Nenu Ready will change that. It’s made with every middle-class family's dreams and emotions in mind. Working with Trinadha Rao, a longtime acquaintance, has been a joy.”

Producer Nikhila Koneru expressed,“I’m proud to debut as a producer with Nenu Ready. My father produced hits like Genius and Rakshasudu, and has done a lot for the field of education. Continuing his legacy in both education and now cinema is my dream. Trinadha Rao is a family friend and a wonderful mentor. I learned a lot from him and our fantastic technical team – Mickey, Praveen, and Nizar. Kavya Thapar gave her best performance. I hope to deliver a super hit with Nenu Ready and seek everyone's support.”

Heroine Kavya Thapar said,“Nenu Ready is a total entertainer. I’m glad to be working with a wonderful co-star like Havish and under the direction of Trinadha Rao. Today’s glimpse is just a teaser – the full film is packed with fun for all audiences.”

Hero Havish said,“This birthday is really special. I'm grateful for all the wishes. I love acting and was well received by audiences in Nuvvila, Genius, and Seven. People keep urging me not to take breaks and to do more films, but I don’t want to compromise on quality. I’ve always wanted to work with Trinadha Rao, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally happening with Nenu Ready. This is his best script yet. Every actor gave an amazing performance. Mickey’s music and Nizar’s visuals will be beautiful. Praveen joined us the moment I asked. Thanks to everyone who attended today. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres soon.”

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina said, “The recent success of Kuberaa made me happy. I wish upcoming films like Kannappa and others to be hits too. I want theatres to be filled with happy audiences. About Nenu Ready – Havish’s father is a close friend, like family. I was waiting for the right story to work with Havish. After Mazaka, writer Vikranth shared this story, and I instantly felt it would be perfect for him. That’s how Nenu Ready began. Just like Pelli Sandadi brought together a host of comedians, this film too is packed with vibrant artists. Every day on set was like a celebration – lots of laughter and emotion. It’s a wholesome family entertainer. The final 15 minutes will leave you emotional. This will be a memorable film for Havish and a solid start for Nikhila as a producer. Looking forward to seeing you all in theatres soon.”