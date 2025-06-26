Veede Mana Vaarasudu Releasing on July 18, 2025 in Theatres

Based on the lives of farmers, Veede Mana Vaarasudu is a socially relevant and emotionally touching film all set for release on July 18 across the Telugu states. The film is written, directed, produced, and led by Ramesh Uppu (RSU), who also penned the screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics, in addition to singing the songs.

Ramesh Uppu is paired alongside Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan in the lead roles. Produced under the R.S. Arts banner, the film is presented by Smt. U. Ramadevi. The film also features key performances by Sammetha Gandhi, Vijay Rangaraju, Anand Bharathi, Guduru Kishore, and Shilpa (Vizag).

Censor Board Praises

The film recently completed its censor screening and received appreciation from the board members. They commended the film’s effective portrayal of family values, the struggles of farmers, and the impact of drugs on youth.

Director’s Note

Speaking about the film, director-producer Ramesh Uppu (RSU) said:

“Our film conveys a powerful message to society. The emotional depth in the story is sure to move every viewer. Praise from the censor board and renowned personalities who watched the premiere has boosted our confidence even more. We firmly believe that our hard work will be rewarded with success. I request the audience to experience this heartfelt family story in theatres.”

Promotions and Pre-Release Event

The film unit has already begun promotional activities to build momentum around the release. A pre-release event is scheduled for June 29, and early premiere shows for selected dignitaries have drawn strong appreciation.