New update on Balayya’s son Mokshagna’s Tollywood debut film

Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja's Tollywood debut: The wait for super star Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya’s fans is over as his son Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja is making his Tollywood debut soon. The latest update is that Hanu-Man director Prashant Varma has been roped in to direct the untitled movie.

It is reported that Mokshagna’s film will be in the same genre as Hanu-Man and Balayya’s son will likely be seen as a superhero in the movie. Mokshagna’s birthday falls on September 6 and the makers of the film have decided to hold the pre-shoot pooja on the same day. The film is expected to go on floors in October.

Nothing much has been revealed about the upcoming movie but reports suggest it will be based on Mahabharata. Some unconfirmed reports indicate that the Telugu filmmakers are planning to approach Kushu Kapoor, sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who will be seen in NTR Jr.’s upcoming Devara film.

