Why Keerthy Suresh Rejected Role in Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD?

The Dussehra beauty Keerthy Suresh is gearing up to present her audience with the film Raghu Thatha. After scoring a super hit with Dasara last year, this Kollywood actress is coming back with a different storyline. It's already known that she lent her voice for Bujji in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. In a recent interview, she made some interesting comments about the Kalki movie, revealing that director Nag Ashwin had offered her a role, which she politely declined.

Keerthy Suresh shared, "The director approached me for a role in Kalki 2898 AD, but I had to turn it down. However, I expressed my desire to be a part of the project. Later, he called me and asked if I could provide a voiceover for the character Bujji. At first, I didn’t quite understand. I asked if I didn’t need to be part of the shoot, and he assured me that just a voiceover would suffice. I immediately agreed. Nag Ashwin was incredibly helpful with the voiceover."

She also mentioned that she is eagerly awaiting the second part of Kalki. However, she did not disclose the role she was initially offered. The related video is going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar and starring Keerthy in the lead role, is set to release on August 15.